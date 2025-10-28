James and Michael reflect on the launch of new Sector Transition Plan guidance, the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan, and BusinessGreen’s Workforce 2030 campaign
In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James and Michael pore over new Sector Transition Plan guidance launched this month to help industry bodies develop sector-specific roadmaps to deliver on net...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis