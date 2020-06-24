Italy
UK and Italy bid for 2020 climate talks, amid political uncertainty for both
Both countries face potential general elections and economic problems before the crucial COP26 meeting and the UK may still be in a Brexit imbroglio
Oil major Eni sets out €3bn 'net zero' carbon emissions plan
Italian oil major to invest in major forestry projects in Africa and scale up renewables capacity, but still plans to increase fossil fuel production
Global briefing: Italy seeks to block oil and gas permits
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Climeworks launches third direct air CO2 capture plant
Swiss-based firm's third Direct Air Capture facility will filter up to 150 tonnes from ambient air over the next year and a half
Rome to ban diesel cars from 2024
Declaration follows landmark ruling from German court giving cities the power to ban polluting vehicles from their streets
Sustainable nylon? Aquafil joins with Genomatica for greener fabric push
Two firms strike multi-year agreement to create plant-based caprolactam - a key ingredient in producing 100 per cent sustainable nylon
Enel moves into US electric vehicle charger market with eMotorWerks acquisition
EnerNOC, a subsidiary of the Italian utility giant, purchases California-based EV charging stations supplier eMotorWerks
Italy sets sights on 2025 coal power phase-out
Nation to follow France, UK, and Canada in calling time on domestic coal-fired power generation
German and Italian firms join forces on hydrogen bus development
Joint procurement project part-funded by EU scheme aims to cut transport pollution across Germany and Italy
Falck Renewables: Firm launches 'flexible' five year plan for clean energy growth
Political upheaval and policy uncertainty means Italian firm's five-year strategy for European and US renewable energy expansion is subject to changes in the weather
Italy passes sweeping legislation to tackle food waste mountain
New law will cut red tape and offer tax incentives to encourage restaurants and businesses to donate waste food
Enel to buy back Green Power unit in €3.1bn merger deal
Enel says move will bolster investment firepower to renewable energy subsidiary
Football star Mathieu Flamini reveals secret biofuel investments
Arsenal midfielder set up GF Biochemicals seven years ago to focus on mass producing levulinic acid
Quercus launches new European renewables funds in bid to raise €500m
Investment firm debuts new funds targeting Italian wind and solar sectors
Enel fires up world's first geothermal and biomass hybrid plant
Green energy developer says mix of energy sources will save 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions
Italy's picturesque towns to enjoy brighter future thanks to LED lights
Philip's CityTouch system lets three Italian towns manage their lighting more efficiently
Enel to phase out coal investments and lead climate charge
Italian company pledges to boost investment in green energy and "tackle the challenge" of limiting emissions
Italy unveils first national mandate for advanced biofuels
Country declares fuel suppliers must have at least 0.6 per cent of advance biofuel in petrol or diesel, rising to one per cent in 2022
Lamborghini unveils its first plug-in hybrid
Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4 concept boasts 193 mph top speed and 50 km pure electric range
Italy reveals plans for three advanced biofuels plants
Sulcis, Termini Imerese, and Puglia earmarked for new waste to fuel facilities under government agreement with Mossi Ghisolfi Group
Second generation comes of age as world's largest advanced biofuel plant opens
Beta Renewables' Crescentino facility set to produce 75 million litres of bioethanol a year from straw and energy crops
Brussels green lights plastic bag ban
Exclusive: EU Commission to propose measures forcing all member states to take action on plastic bags
US joins elite 10GW solar club
United States joins Germany, China and Italy as only countries to exceed 10GW of photovoltaic capacity
Italy calls on large companies to report through CDP
Government "formally requests" 100 large companies and major cities to disclose their emissions and mitigation plans