'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
Oceans of potential: IEA projects 15-fold growth in offshore wind by 2040
Offshore wind could drive $1tr of investment, but IEA warns uncertainties in terms of policy and technology are still presenting obstacles for developers
Solar booms and surging investment: Five takeaways from the IEA's latest renewables report
All you need to know about the IEA's projections for the global renewables market for the next five years
'Deeply worrying': New global renewables capacity stalls in 2018
International Energy Agency data prompts fresh concerns about world's ability to meet long-term climate change goals
IRENA and IEA strengthen ties as cost estimates plummet for renewables
Two international bodies agree to strengthen collaboration, as IRENA revises down its estimates for renewables costs through to 2050
Energy efficiency alone could deliver global emissions peak and slash bills by $500bn, IEA predicts
Energy efficiency could prove a climate saviour according to the IEA, and yet the policy action needed to help realise huge savings is weakening
'Blind spot': IEA predicts spike in carbon pollution from plastics
Outcry over single-use plastics not enough to curb rocketing use of the material and rising CO2 emissions, IEA warns
We need to suspend silly season - the climate warning bells are deafening
Parliament is considering starting its summer holiday early, but it is hard to think of a worse time for the political class to be so distracted
IEA: Electric vehicles to triple by 2020
Latest projection from International Energy Agency sees huge growth in EV numbers globally, but the surge could deliver a major shortfall in fuel tax revenues
IEA: Energy-related CO2 emissions rise for first time in three years
Carbon emissions from energy rose 1.4 per cent to hit an historic high of 32.5 gigatonnes last year
BHP Billiton to quit World Coal Association over climate stance
Mining giant concludes group's climate and energy policy is incompatible with its own