Insulation
Kingspan promises net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030
Building materials giant unveils fresh set of green targets under its 'Planet Passionate' strategy
Scrapping of insulation scheme in 2013 has cost households £3.7bn, Labour claims
Installation of home insulation has plummeted since Warm Front Scheme was scrapped in 2013, which may have led to millions of tonnes of additional CO2 emissions
Carbon neutral paint? CO2-absorbing graphene paints come to the UK
Graphenstone range of non-toxic paints are designed to offer insulation benefits and absorb CO2
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
Deep retrofit of 26 million homes is a great business opportunity
There's money to be made from draughty homes, says Richard Miller of Miller-Klein Associates
Kingspan joins Science Based Targets Initiative
Building materials giant announces new targets to cut emissions 10 per cent by 2025
Government confirms fuel poverty refocus for £6bn ECO energy efficiency scheme
The latest phase of ECO running from autumn this year until March 2022 has been refocused on 'affordable warmth' rather than carbon reduction
Better energy efficiency measures could cut UK costs by £7.5bn
Government must incentivise households to make energy saving improvements to improve air quality and warm homes
Renewable energy's record-breaking popularity - in charts
The latest government survey reveals record public support for renewable energy technologies, but what else do the findings uncover?
Fifth of commercial rental buildings in race to meet energy efficiency deadline
Research finds 115,000 commercial rental properties in England and Wales yet to reach minimum E rating ahead of April 2018 deadline
Is climate change risk a 'ticking time-bomb' for UK buildings?
Lendlease, Natwest, John Lewis, and Willis Towers Watson join chorus of firms urging stronger action on energy efficiency and stress testing
Was the Bonfield home energy efficiency review worth the wait?
Insulators, sustainable housing bodies and housing associations welcome Bonfield Review but seek more detail on swift implementation of suggested measures
EDF energy efficiency project slashes CO2 from 330 Derbyshire homes
330 social houses in North East Derbyshire upgraded in bid to save on bills and carbon emissions
DECC unveils transition plan for ECO energy efficiency scheme
Energy Company Obligation scheme will be refocused under DECC plans to help poorest households, during one-year transition towards new Fuel Poverty Obligation scheme
Energiesprong wins €5.4m EU funding boost
UK branch of home energy efficiency retrofit scheme receives €1.8m portion of grant
Q-Bot secures £2m to roll out robots in the battle against draughty homes
BusinessGreen Technology Award winner will use cash to scale up delivery of its insulation service to improve energy efficiency of period homes across the UK
British Gas shuts down insulation arm, axing 500 jobs
Cuts focused on energy supplier's loft and cavity insulation business as part of wider efficiency saving plan outlined by owner Centrica
Meet Q-Bot: the robot tackling Britain's hidden energy crisis
Breakthrough of the Year award winner Q-Bot is the sturdy little robot that aims to deliver affordable underfloor insulation to Britain's leakiest homes
Static home residents to receive energy efficiency advice under Ofgem trial
Residents of static home parks to get £140 fuel rebate and tailored energy efficiency advice in trial to extend access to Warm Home Discount scheme
Building industry seeks to cement its position as leader in fight against climate change
Velux Group accuses politicians of ignoring buildings role in tackling climate change during COP21 summit
Energy efficiency 'deal breaker' for many home buyers, poll shows
Sixteen per cent of respondents said a low energy rating would lead them to pull the plug on an offer entirely
Excess winter deaths reach highest level since 1999
Pressure mounts on government to beef up domestic energy efficiency efforts as the number of excess winter deaths doubles in just one year
Green Deal collapse continues as energy efficiency sector remains in doldrums
Just 177 measures installed using Green Deal finance in October down from nearly 2,000 in July, as finance scheme grinds to a halt
Brits back subsidies to reduce energy wastage
New poll shows majority of UK public want energy subsidies spent on efforts to insulate homes and power transmissions leaks