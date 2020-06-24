industrial
Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp sets 2C Science-Based Target
German industrial engineering and steel making conglomerate has promised to cut direct emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as it aims for net zero by 2050
Industry needs targeted help to boost energy efficiency
Government should not let carbon capture technologies hoover up energy efficiency funding, argues EEF's Frank Aaskov
Fix green power investment climate to drive down industrial power prices, government told
New analysis from University College London argues better investment conditions for onshore wind and solar and more co-ordinated electricity strategy will cut power costs for businesses