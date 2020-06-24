IEMA
Net Zero: Environmental bodies back science-based targets in support of 2050 goal
'Pledge to Net Zero' initiative launched by environmental services organisations, including IEMA, EIC, SocEnv, ACE, WSP and AECOM
ISO launches global standard for assessing environmental costs of business
IEMA welcomes ISO 14007 as means of helping create transparent and accurate data to help firms 'understand value of sustainability'
New campaign warns of UK's unchecked environmental 'enforcement gap'
Unchecked campaign launches with stark warning that funding for environmental enforcement agencies has been halved since 2010
Should green professionals strike for climate action?
Greta Thunberg has called for a global general strike in September - including adults - to push for urgent climate action - how should green businesses respond?
IEMA outlines key demands for Environment Act
Government must seize the opportunity to establish a 'new environmental constitution', urges professional body
Red alert: Calls grow for stronger Green Brexit governance framework
Greener UK says key areas at 'high risk', IEMA warns proposed framework has so many holes it looks 'like a colander', and one of the architects of the Climate Change Act calls for a fundamental re-think
Green leaders issue Environment Act 'blueprint'
IEMA teams up with fellow green bodies to set out core asks for UK's first new Environment Act in a generation
New Green Watchdog: Independent or captured from the start?
IEMA's Martin Baxter sets out the three criteria against which the government's imminent plans for a new post-Brexit Green Watchdog should be measured
IEMA: Boost training and resources for 'increasingly complex' environmental audits
IEMA releases special report and guidance for green professionals exploring challenges posed by increasingly stringent environmental auditing
Brexit and beyond: Shaping a greener future
IEMA's Martin Baxter finds that delivering a Green Brexit is about a lot more than simply finalising an effective Withdrawal Bill
Higher pay and job satisfaction: Do green jobs offer a snapshot of the future?
IEMA's annual survey of members suggests environmental and sustainability professionals are a happy bunch, but challenges such as gender pay disparity remain
Sustainability professionals boast better pay and higher job satisfaction than UK average
Annual survey of sustainability professionals shows professional life is still good for those with green jobs
Will the UK have the green skills to support 'golden age' of infrastructure development?
Green jobs trade body IEMA points to green skills shortage, but argues 'golden age' of infrastructure development offers huge opportunity
IEMA vows to tackle Environmental Impact Assessment 'obesity crisis'
Sustainability body launches new report designed to help firms deliver 'proportionate EIAs'