Planning reform is needed but 'competent experts' are discarded at our peril

Labour has pledged to 'face down vested interests' in unblocking the planning system - but environmental experts have an interest in protecting the natural word, explains IEMA CEO Sarah Mukherjee
The new Chancellor Rachel Reeves has put planning reform at the centre of the Labour Party's economic growth ambitions, promising to "cut red tape and get Britain building again", including bringing back...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.