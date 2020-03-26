ICAO
Ministers reject CCC call to include aviation and shipping in UK climate targets
Government disappoints campaigners by insisting shipping and aviation emissions should be dealt with at a UN level
Aviation emissions from passenger jets could be growing much faster than previously thought
New analysis from International Council on Clean Transportation finds commercial aviation emissions have shot up by a third since 2013
UK accused of ignoring obligations on aviation emissions
NGOs say others also in breach of 1998 convention by failing to disclose details on policies
Are UK shipping and aviation bodies on board with the net zero transition?
The CCC says both shipping and aviation should reach net zero emissions by 2050, but trade bodies are arguing their emissions should be regulated at a global level
UN aviation body agrees to close carbon emissions loophole
Rules to avoid double-counting of emissions cuts are a step forward, say campaigners, but more assurances are needed to meet the sector's climate promises
Airlines under pressure to act on emissions
New research suggests airlines' climate plans fall well short of Paris Agreement targets
Third runway: Heathrow unveils plan for 'carbon neutral' growth
Airport reveals plans to incentivise electric flight and sustainable fuels on its runways, while investing in peatland restoration and lobbying for stronger global climate action
Crash landing: Is the aviation sector's global climate deal already in danger of being watered down?
Six European nations have hinted any further dilution of green standards in the CORSIA carbon offset scheme could see them pull out of the flagship deal
Aviation giants call for CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme to be cleared for take-off
Air Transport Action Group call on more states to embrace voluntary phase of imminent carbon offsetting scheme
Green shipping pioneers brace for battle to chart climate-friendly course forward
'High Ambition Coalition' for shipping is hopeful of meaningful progress as nations gather for latest the International Maritime Organisation meeting
Heathrow: We have a carbon ambition, but not a plan
New sustainability strategy is a bold commitment to becoming a greener airport, but executives admit no one yet has the answers on whether carbon-neutral growth is really possible for the industry
Flight to greener aviation fuel has hit turbulence - here's why
Simon Blakey of the University of Sheffield explores some of the challenges that will need to be overcome if green aviation is to take-off
United Technologies: Why the journey to greener aviation starts on the ground
US aerospace giant's chief sustainability officer John Mandyck highlights role of global airports and factories in cutting sector's emissions