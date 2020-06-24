Hybrid Vehicles
Zero emission cars enjoy record year of sales
Industry data reveals battery electric cars sales were up 144 per cent in 2019
Going green on the high seas
The UK can be a leader in green shipping, argues UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti
Ideas to cut carbon impact of offshore wind maintenance scoop Carbon Trust award
From hybrid ships to hydrogen-powered boats, Carbon Trust awards £300,000 to firms experimenting with low-carbon maintenance crafts
Volvo Cars and Geely team up for new hybrid engine venture
'It's not like the combustion engine is going to be a growing business,' says Volvo CEO
All aboard: Sweden's largest hybrid-electric ferry to set sail this summer
New ferry will mainly operate in fully-electric mode, carrying cars, trucks and passengers along a 1.8 kilometre route in southern Sweden
Plug-in hybrid sales drop more than a third in April
Industry claims sharp fall in plug-in hybrid sales is evidence of 'premature removal' of subsidies
Honda pledges to deliver 'total electrification' in Europe by 2025
Auto giant announces new 'ambition' to only sell vehicles with electric drive trains in Europe within six years
Reports: Toyota and Panasonic prepare battery manufacturing joint venture
Nikkei reports auto and tech giants are preparing to deepen electric vehicle partnership
Stockholm's first electric-hybrid ferry hits the water
Passenger ferry operated by Stockholm shipping company Waxholmsbolaget will serve the city's archipelago
Battery giant Leclanché teams up with Kongsberg for green ships push
Two firms will partner to develop hybrid and electric power systems for ships
'Zoom-Zoom': Mazda speeds towards 2030 electric future
Carmaker plans for 95 per cent of its cars to be hybrid by 2030, with remaining five per cent battery electric
Road to Zero: Through its caution, government is prolonging market uncertainty
Exemption for hybrids under 2040 ban, no detail on post-2020 incentives and 'progress review' slated for 2025 all mean less certainty for business
Plug-in hybrids can already meet the government's proposed 2040 goal - there is no need for loopholes
Ministers should tell the auto industry it has confidence in their R&D efforts - a ban on new hybrids from 2040 is eminently achievable
Reports: Ministers clash over proposed hybrid car ban
Government is said to be considering ensuring 2040 ban on internal combustion engine cars covers plug-in hybrids that travel less than 50 miles on a single charge
'All in': Ford pledges to more than double green car investment
Chairman Bill Ford says auto giant plans to invest $11bn in bringing 24 plug-in hybrids and 16 fully electric vehicles to market by 2022
UK car sales fall for first time since 2011, driven by diesel fears
But sales of 'alternatively fuelled vehicles', including electric and hybrids, hit record high
Sales of battery and hybrid cars top 50 per cent in Norway
Battery electric and hybrid vehicles made up 52 per cent of new car sales in 2017, with even higher figures expected for this year
Toyota sets sights on one million electric vehicle sales by 2030
Japanese automaker Toyota promises 10 new electric cars are in the pipeline, with all models boasting a zero-emission option by 2025
Volvo unveils first model under EV performance brand Polestar
Polestar lures younger drivers with subscription model for car ownership
Toyota follows Ford with scrappage scheme launch
Toyota's new scrappage scheme will offer chance for drivers to swop old cars for cleaner petrol-electric hybrids
Smart city: Leeds to trial tech that switches engines to electric when air pollution spikes
Cenex-led initiative will aim to integrate real-time emissions controls and live air quality data in a bid to tackle urban air pollution
The end of the combustion engine? Volvo to go all-electric by 2019
CEO declares the 'end of the solely combustion engine-powered car' as automaker promises all new cars will be fully electric, plug-in hybrid or 'mild hybrid' by 2019
Electric vehicle sales accelerate as UK drivers turn away from diesels
Latest monthly data from motor industry trade body SMMT show new diesel car registrations fell in May as low emission vehicle sales took new record market share
Greening the fleet: Uber investigates potential for EV-only taxi service
Charging infrastructure is the major barrier to rolling out all-electric taxis in London, according to findings from six-month Uber study