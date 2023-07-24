Hornsea

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

Investment

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

Investment expected to generate wind power for more than 10 million homes globally, according to energy giant

clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
Ørsted and Highview Power explore linking long-duration storage with offshore wind

Wind

Ørsted and Highview Power explore linking long-duration storage with offshore wind

Energy firms to investigate technical feasibility and economic potential of co-locating offshore wind farms with long-duration energy storage technologies

clock 06 April 2023 • 4 min read
Ørsted, Neptune Energy, and Goal7 eye plans to link oil, CCS, wind, and hydrogen in North Sea

Energy

Ørsted, Neptune Energy, and Goal7 eye plans to link oil, CCS, wind, and hydrogen in North Sea

Energy firms reach agreement to explore feasibility of ‘integrated energy hubs’ powered by offshore wind to drive down oil production emissions

clock 03 January 2023 • 3 min read
Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

Wind

Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

Ørsted celebrates full commissioning of giant 1.3GW project, as Boris Johnson prepares to highlight critical role of clean energy in tackling the energy crisis

clock 01 September 2022 • 4 min read
Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Investment

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Consortium comprising AXA Investment Management Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances agree to buy up stake in project that is set to come online later this year

clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read