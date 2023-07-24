Investment expected to generate wind power for more than 10 million homes globally, according to energy giant
Energy firms to investigate technical feasibility and economic potential of co-locating offshore wind farms with long-duration energy storage technologies
Energy firms reach agreement to explore feasibility of ‘integrated energy hubs’ powered by offshore wind to drive down oil production emissions
Ørsted celebrates full commissioning of giant 1.3GW project, as Boris Johnson prepares to highlight critical role of clean energy in tackling the energy crisis
Consortium comprising AXA Investment Management Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances agree to buy up stake in project that is set to come online later this year