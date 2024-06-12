Ørsted to build 600MWh Tesla battery system for Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Ørsted
Image:

Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted adds battery storage capacity equivalent to daily energy use of 80,000 UK homes to third phase of world's largest offshore wind farm

Danish energy giant Ørsted has announced plans to deploy a battery energy storage system with capacity equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 UK homes, as part of the third phase of the world's largest...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

'Tough new regulator': Lib Dems unveil plans to replace Ofwat with new 'Clean Water Authority'

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
02

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Energy

Without green hydrogen, there is no green transition
Energy

Without green hydrogen, there is no green transition

The potential to recover and redistribute excess heat from hydrogen electrolysis is staggering, writes Danfoss Drives' Shekhar Kubal

Shekhar Kubal, Danfoss Drives
clock 13 June 2024 • 5 min read
'World's largest single source of renewable electricity': Global hydropower capacity grows to 1,400GW
Energy

'World's largest single source of renewable electricity': Global hydropower capacity grows to 1,400GW

But global hydropower deployment needs to accelerate through to 2030 to meet global clean energy goals, International Hydropower Association warns

Amber Rolt
clock 12 June 2024 • 4 min read
IEA: Oil demand growth set to slow to a halt by 2030
Energy

IEA: Oil demand growth set to slow to a halt by 2030

Demand for clean technologies and progress on energy efficiency expected to offset growing demand for oil across Asia, International Energy Agency predicts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 June 2024 • 5 min read