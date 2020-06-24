HMRC
Solar supporters call on Chancellor to abandon VAT hike
VAT on household solar and storage is due to rise from five to 20 per cent on October 1
MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions
Industry hopeful for solar-storage system VAT cut
Solar-storage systems in line for a price cut, after HMRC reportedly confirms five per cent VAT rate for new installations