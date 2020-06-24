heatwaves
'Economic self-interest': Climate adaptation essential for future prosperity, experts warn
Governments and businesses around the world should accelerate spending on climate resilience, according to new report from group chaired by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva
Heatwaves don't have to spell game over for nuclear
There are ways to manage curtailment of nuclear power during a heatwave, argues Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan
Climate-proofing the UK's infrastructure must be a government priority
National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the critical importance of meeting SDG9
Climate crisis blamed as temperature records broken in three nations
New maximums set in Belgium, Germany and Netherlands, as citizens swelter across Europe
Proportion of public 'very concerned' about climate change hits record high
More than a third of the public are very worried about climate change, according to official government survey
Climate change is bringing longer, hotter heatwaves to UK, declares Met Office
Extreme weather events could increasingly disrupt UK businesses and their supply chains
Heated debate: MPs left disappointed by government action on heatwaves
Government response to warnings about the threat of heatwaves is 'disappointing', Environmental Audit Committee complains
Five ways city living will have to adapt to climate change
Climate science suggests we will suffer more extreme heatwaves in future, so how will our daily lives need to change to cope, asks Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
Anglian Water earmarks £6.5bn to tackle 'extreme weather challenges'
Water companies forced to prepare for repeats of 2018's 'Beast from the East' and record-breaking summer heatwave
How we keep the lights on through extreme weather
How will energy technologies cope with the extreme weather climate change will bring? IMechE's Matt Rooney investigates
Drax: Coal-free summers are on the horizon
Fossil fuel's share of Britain's energy mix dipped below one per cent for the first time this summer, according to energy giant
Are climate-related food price hikes already starting to bite?
HSBC Global Research paper points to rising wheat prices linked to lower harvests that have resulted from weather volatility
Heatwave impact on soils could be worse than thought, study claims
Climate change is altering the makeup of soil, with widespread impacts on plants, ecosystems and food security, according to scientists
Explained: How the summer heatwave is helping drive up EU carbon prices
Higher energy demand coupled with plant shut downs, low wind and hydro production has helped rally EU ETS prices to a seven-year high
UK farmers allowed to take more water from rivers as heatwave continues
Environment secretary holds drought summit with farmers to address series issues of crop failure and lack of fodder for animals
As the world bakes, more than a billion people lack access to cooling, UN warns
UN report points to huge health risks from heatwaves, but also highlights economic opportunities from developing green cooling systems
'The future nobody wants': Billions face devastating climate impacts in cities, research warns
Flooding, heat waves, and droughts threaten billions of people in cities around the world by 2050 unless bold action is taken, research led by C40 cities estimates
'Beyond breaking point': European cities should brace for climate impacts
Impact of floods, droughts and heatwaves on European cities will be worse than previously feared, say scientists
London Environment Strategy outlines ambitious vision for a zero-carbon capital - but can it deliver?
Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues says new plan will set direction for post-Brexit strategy across UK - but does City Hall have the power to realise its bold vision?
Australia's record-breaking summer heatwaves linked to climate change
Analysis follows special climate statement from Australian Bureau of Meteorology on exceptional heat experienced in recent months