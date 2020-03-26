Hazardous chemicals
Toxic chemicals discovered in African eggs gathered from e-waste dumpsite
New research suggests illegal dumpsites in Ghana exposing local populations to toxic chemicals
How Brexit is already watering down environmental protections
Green Alliance's Libby Peake and Ruth Chambers reveal how the sweeping use of statutory instruments to prepare for Brexit has already opened the door for a weakening of environmental standards
UN: Countries set to overshoot goals on curbing chemicals pollution
Hazardous chemicals are now 'ubiquitous' in air, water, soil, food and humans, UN declares
Kingfisher commits to harmful chemicals phase-out
B&Q and Screwfix owner promises to end use of phthalates, PFCs, and halogenated flame retardants from own-brand products by 2025
Tesco promises chemical detox for clothing line
Supermarket giant says it will start work on eliminating hazardous chemicals from the supply chain of its clothing line F&F
Nanotechnology transparency takes a step forward
We need to ensure that there is a balanced debate about the role of nanotechnology, argues techUK's Susanne Baker - a new EU nano-observatory should help bridge the knowledge gap
EU moves to restrict hormone-disrupting chemical found in plastics
Green groups welcome 'historic' ruling recognising that bisphenol A (BPA), found in TVs, plastic water bottles and kettles, poses a threat to human heath
UK investment under threat without EU chemical rules certainty, MPs warn
Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee urges government to provide certainty over future of EU chemicals regulations post-Brexit
Green Brexit: The problem with chemical rules
techUK's Susanne Baker, chair of the UK REACH Cross Sector Group, explores why the Great Repeal Bill won't work for the EU's flagship chemicals regime
Businesses join world leaders in push for stricter regulation of toxic greenhouse gases
Nations including the US, Chile and Canada, alongside more than 500 businesses, call for an amendment to Montreal Protocol to freeze use of toxic cooling agents hydrofluorocarbons
Microbeads report reveals loopholes in pledges by biggest firms
Greenpeace urges legal ban to tackle problem after finding that top personal care companies fell short on commitments
Sustainability professionals reveal top four Brexit fears
Latest IEMA poll reveals how green professionals think Brexit would impact key environmental policy areas
Procter & Gamble to phase out phosphates from dishwasher tablets
Move means leading brands such as Fairy will eliminate phosphates - which cause algal blooms that damage aquatic life - by 2017
Carbon Clean Solutions claims CCS breakthrough could halve carbon capture costs
Company claims 'highly successful' pilot project could herald cost reductions of up to 50 per cent for carbon capture technology thanks to new solvent
How Lyon's 'Chemical Valley' is hoping to cook up some clean tech breakthroughs
Lyon is positioning itself as a key player in the growing market for innovative green materials
Defra abuzz as urban bees deliver first honey
Liz Truss collects honey from Defra's rooftop beehives, as new study raises fresh concern about impact of pesticides on pollinators
Court rules EU must declare breaches of environmental law
Court defies European Commission, ruling people have a right to know if their government is breaking rules on hazardous waste
Adidas, North Face, Levi's on what's next for sustainable apparel
How big brands are engaging their supply chains for a massive industry makeover
Doctors demand immediate fracking moratorium
Medact report warns fracking could increase risks of cancer, birth defects and lung disease
Could renewables be 'knocked over by the death struggle of oil'?
Chief executive of Novozymes says green energy companies must be prepared for an explosive battle with fossil fuel industry
Sustainable printing does not compromise quality
Manufacturers are innovating to meet increasing demand for greener products
Study: Fracking chemicals pose potential health threat to children and mothers
Researchers find exposure to chemicals used in controversial extraction process could damage fertility and cause birth defects
White House takes fresh steps to crack down on HFCs
Industry and EPA partnership commits to deliver HFC alternatives
Ban bee-harming pesticides, MPs say
Environmental Audit Committee also questions role of industry in funding research into impact of pesticides