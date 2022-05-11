H2 Green Steel

'Exceeding expectations': H2 Green Steel moves into 'new gear' with fresh raft of customer contracts

Net Zero Now

Deals with BMW, Mercedes, Electrolux, and others guarantee a market for more than 1.5 million tonnes of low carbon steel from 2025

clock 11 May 2022 • 2 min read
