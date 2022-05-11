Vehicle manufacturers BMW, Scania, and Mercedes-Benz and appliance brands Electrolux and Miele are among the latest wave of firms to sign off-take supply agreements with H2 Green Steel, providing a further boost to the emerging market for low carbon steel.

The Swedish company said the new raft of contracts, which were announced yesterday, underscored how it had "kicked the transformation of the steel industry into a new gear".

The agreements guarantee a market for more than 1.5 million tonnes of green steel from 2025 onwards with many of the deals lasting for between five to seven years. Other customers announced this week include Adient, BE Group, Bilstein Group, Kingspan, Klöckner & Co, Lindab, Marcegaglia, Mubea, Purmo Group, Roba Metals, Schaeffler, Zekelman Industries, and ZF Group.

"We are leading the way, showing that it is possible to transform the carbon-intense steel industry quickly, and others are speeding up and stepping up," said H2 Green Steel's chief executive Henrik Henriksson. "This is exactly what we want. On top of that, the feedback from customers has been phenomenal and their long-term commitments are key for us to scale up further".

Steel production accounts for 25 per cent of Europe's industrial CO2 emissions, equating to more than the Nordics' total CO2 emissions and more than all flights departing from the EU.

The World Steel Association calculates the average tonne of steel produced currently creates 1.851 tonnes of CO2, but H2 Steel has committed to eventually bringing the carbon footprint of steel production down to zero emissions.

"Presently, the term green steel can mean different things," Henriksson said. "To us it means steel produced from a combination of a significant amount of green virgin iron and scrap in a production process which uses electricity from renewable energy sources and where the total CO2 emissions are more than 90 percent lower than that of traditional steelmaking in a blast furnace process. Recycling scrap is part of the equation, but it will not be enough to meet the global demand for steel. We need to make sure that all the new steel is truly sustainably produced."

Among the steel products which will be delivered to the company's growing customer base are hot rolled, cold rolled, and galvanized steel. A high proportion of the companies H2 Green Steel will deliver to have set Science Based Targets for their own operations and their supply chain, which the steelmaker believes has played a key role in driving demand for green steel.

"It's amazing to see how fast the sentiment in the market has changed since our introduction a year ago," said Mark Bula, chief commercial officer at H2 Green Steel. "The demand for green steel by far exceeds what I had expected, and the interest is coming from a broad range of industries. We are already converting this volume into binding long form agreements with our customers."