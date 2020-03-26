H
H&M debuts rental service trial in time for Christmas party season
Stockholm store to allow customers to rent selected outfits from retail giant's Conscious Exclusive sustainable clothing range
Denim giants commit to green design guidelines
Gap, H&M, Lee, Mud Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and Reformation are among fashion giants to sign up to new circular principles for denim design
'Make Fashion Circular': Burberry, Nike and Gap join forces to tackle textile waste
Major new global initiative draws some of the biggest clothing brands together to promote vision of a zero waste fashion industry
Shaping up: H&M unveils sportswear range fashioned from recycled fabric
New clothing range includes tights, sports bras, hoodies and tops made from recycled polyester and elastane