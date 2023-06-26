Grosvenor

UKGBC: Carbon offsets 'crucial' for built environment to meet net zero goals

UKGBC: Carbon offsets 'crucial' for built environment to meet net zero goals

UK Green Building Council unveils new guidance on how credible carbon offsets can be harnessed to help deliver net zero emissions across the built environment

clock 26 June 2023 • 3 min read
Heart of the City announces new sustainable SME service

Heart of the City announces new sustainable SME service

Charity launches new initiative to help large businesses support their SME suppliers in the net zero transition

clock 22 May 2023 • 2 min read
Grosvenor commits to carbon cuts in line with 1.5C goal 'at a minimum'

Grosvenor commits to carbon cuts in line with 1.5C goal 'at a minimum'

New global climate commitment will see property giant accelerate efforts to slash direct and indirect emissions

clock 24 April 2023 • 2 min read
'Heritage and Carbon': How retrofitting historical buildings could deliver a £35bn economic boost

'Heritage and Carbon': How retrofitting historical buildings could deliver a £35bn economic boost

Retrofitting the UK's historic buildings could increase economic output by £35bn a year and create over 100,000 new jobs, according to a report from leading herigate bodies and property specialists

clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Grosvenor launches supplier mentoring scheme to boost uptake of science-based targets

Grosvenor launches supplier mentoring scheme to boost uptake of science-based targets

Real estate giant claims 28 businesses in its supply chain will have validated Science-Based Targets in place in the coming months

clock 09 January 2023 • 4 min read
ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

Major global initiative to decarbonise global concrete sector launched by Climate Group, World GBC, and WBCSD

clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read
