A raft of leading concrete and construction firms have joined forces to launch a major new initiative that aims to deliver 100 per cent net zero emission concrete by 2050, with signatories pledging to meet a series of decarbonisation goals within the coming decade.

Launched today with the backing of 17 companies from across the concrete value chain, the ConcreteZero initiative calls on members to commit to using 30 per cent low emission concrete by 2025, rising to 50 per cent by the end of the decade, in support of an overarching goal to achieve net zero production of the material by 2050.

Firms to have signed up to the pledge today include concrete specialists Morrisroe and Byrne Bros, construction giants Mace, Wilmott Dixon, and Skanska UK, property developers Grosvenor and Canary Wharf Group, and engineering consultants WSP and Thornton Tomasetti.

An energy-intensive process largely reliant on fossil fuels, concrete production is estimated to account for around eight per cent of global carbon emissions - more than both shipping and air travel combined. Demand for the material is also significant, with material equating to the size of Paris thought to be required every week across the global construction sector for the next 40 years.

The decarbonisation of concrete - a mix of cement, gravel, sand, and water - through low carbon innovations and alternatives is therefore seen as an urgent challenge if global climate targets are to be met.

ConcreteZero is therefore aiming to signal to the wider industry the scale of demand for sustainably produced and sourced concrete, while working towards the adoption of a global standard for what constitutes low emission and net zero concrete.

The initiative is being spearheaded by non-profits the Climate Group in partnership with the World Green Building Council (World GBC) Council and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). It mirrors similar industry-based green corporate initiatives such as the RE100 and EV100 initiatives, which has seen businesses commit to sourcing 100 per cent renewable power and 100 per cent electric vehicle fleets, respectively,.

"It's time for concrete targets to reduce carbon emissions in years not decades," said Jen Carson, head of industry at the Climate Group. "ConcreteZero is signalling to the industry that the biggest buyers want the industry to innovate and act now on emissions. Concrete and steel emit as much as all road transport globally, and demand is going up. We won't address the climate crisis without big bold measures on industry."

At present there is no globally-agreed definition for what is considered net zero and low emission concrete. ConcreteZero members are therefore required to measure and report on CO2 emissions associated with the concrete they use, with a view to using that data to help establish a clear standard and greater clarity for suppliers and policymakers, the group explained.

"With more than 50 years' experience of delivering concrete structures, we are acutely aware of the negative environmental impact of our sector," said Byrne Bros CEO, Michael Byrne. "Our extensive trials and use of lower carbon concrete technologies has provided us with expertise to share, and we are proud to be amongst the pioneers in this area."

Other firms signed up as initial members to the initiative today include Ramboll UK, Grimshaw Architects, Clancy Group, and Multiplex Construction Europe.

Philippa Spence, managing director of Ramboll UK, also welcomed the launch of ConcreteZero. "This fantastic initiative is a very important and vital step in the decarbonisation of our built environment," she said. "The impetus to deliver an impact fast, through collective industry effort and baseline concrete carbon reporting will prove essential for our net zero future."

