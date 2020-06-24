GRI
Report: Top corporates embrace ESG and SDG reporting
But annual update from World Business Council for Sustainable Development warns governments and regulators are still not doing enough to standardised green reporting
Global Reporting Initiative calls for feedback on new waste standard
The GRI is requesting for comments on its draft Waste Standard, aimed to help businesses better manage their waste impacts
SASB and GRI step up project to align reporting standards
Push for simplification and better alignment gains momentum during Global Climate Action Summit
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: Corporate sustainability has entered the mainstream, but where does it go next?
BusinessGreen charts the rise of corporate engagement with sustainability over the last decade and unwraps the challenge facing the next decade of green business development
A tribute to Ernst Ligteringen, former chief executive officer at the Global Reporting Initiative
Richard Howitt of the International Integrated Reporting Council reflects on the sad loss of his friend and colleague Ernst Ligteringen