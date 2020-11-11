How the government aims to root out illegal deforestation in company supply chains
UK firms are to be fined for importing products linked to illegal deforestation, but green groups argue the new rules are far from strong enough
Rules aimed at preventing companies from importing products into the UK that are linked to illegal deforestation are to be added to the Environment Bill, as part of a package of measures to boost the resilience,...
More news
Are investors more motivated by morals or money?
Schroders' Global Investor Study 2020 suggests most investors not willing to compromise on personal beliefs in their work, even if returns were higher, explains Schroders' Jo Marshall
Occidental Petroleum to announce net zero 'ambition'
US oil and gas giant says it is finalising a new strategy to deliver net zero emissions from its operations by 2040 and from its products by 2050
Climate Bonds Initiative charters green bond rules for shipping
Green shipping certification scheme that excludes all vessels dedicated to transporting fossil fuels aims to point investors towards shipping projects aligned with global climate goals