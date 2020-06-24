Greenpeace
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns
UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
London Climate Change Festival aims to 'inform, inspire and bring hope'
Eight-week festival to bring artists, scientists, and businesses together to 'explore ways to live in better harmony with our planet'
'They know exactly how this ends': Top UK banks slammed for £25bn coal funding since 2015
Data from Greenpeace shows HSBC, Barclays, RBS, and Standard Chartered have collectively provided £25bn to companies with new coal plant plans since 2015
Supermarkets increase plastic use despite promises
Buoyant sales and slow action on packaging of branded products threatens supermarket plastic reduction pledges, research reveals
UK set to miss a host of environmental goals, research shows
New analysis reveals targets covering air pollution, water quality, recycling, tree planting, renewable energy and biodiversity are all on track to be missed in the coming years
Court of Appeal hears case against Heathrow expansion
Net zero goal makes case against Heathrow expansion far stronger, campaigners claim
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'
'Climate emergency': Protestors block Boris Johnson's Prime Ministerial convoy
Greenpeace activists attempt to deliver a Climate Emergency manifesto to Boris Johnson, ahead of inaugural speech in which new Prime Minister promised to deliver Brexit this autumn
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field suspended after grabbing climate protestor
BREAKING: Footage shows Conservative MP Mark Field forcibly removing a female protester from last night's Mansion House dinner
UK's big energy firms accused of failing to tackle climate crisis
Shell, BP and Centrica have talked of backing EU emissions target but withheld support
Forest twice size of UK destroyed in decade for big consumer brands - report
Greenpeace estimates 50 million hectares cleared by 2020, warning companies must evolve to prevent 'climate breakdown'
BP headquarters in London blockaded by Greenpeace
Environmental activists accuse oil company of 'fueling' climate emergency
Two-thirds of Britons agree planet is in a climate emergency
Greenpeace poll findings released alongside group's 'manifesto' to slash emissions
Fracking tsar quits with attack on 'highly successful' environmental activists
Natascha Engel slams government for 'political decisions' that have made hampered development of shale gas industry
'Potential breakthrough': Palm oil giant Wilmar steps up 'no deforestation' efforts
World's largest palm oil trader, which had come under fire from Greenpeace, unveils palm oil supplier monitoring programme
Greenpeace threatens to sue coal utility in Poland
Activists are calling on PGE to phase out coal by 2030 and switch to clean energy, or face legal action
Is palm oil the new plastic? Big brands and suppliers under fire over deforestation
Palm oil controversy continues as new report accuses firms of failing to adequately enforce zero deforestation pledges
Obituary: Former Greenpeace executive director Lord Melchett
'A brave, brilliant and committed environmental campaigner, and a good friend'
Anti-pollution activists stage protest at Volkswagen's UK headquarters
Campaigners and doctors set up 'sick bays' to highlight diesel emissions health risks
Greenpeace welcomes sustainable seafood progress from US food retailers
But campaign group urges rapid action to curb the growing impact of single-use plastics on oceans and marine life
Iceland pledges to remove palm oil from own-brand food
Supermarket chain claims it is not possible to source mass market palm oil in a verifiably sustainable way
'No surprise': Global coal plant pipeline continues downward spiral
Number of newly completed and in-development coal-fired power stations around the world fell by almost a third last year, analysis shows