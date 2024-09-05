'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

Greenpeace activists this morning blockaded the entrance to Unilever's London headquarters in protest at the multinational's plastic output.

The barricade at the entrances to the office building was formed by giant versions of products made by Unilever brand Dove, a parody of its logo featuring a dead dove, and the protestors themselves, who locked themselves on to the structures.

In addition to blocking doors, activists scaled the walls of the building to affix a 13x8-metre canvas, which displays an image of the 'Real Beauty' branding used by Dove, peeled back to reveal toxic plastic waste.

The action follows long-standing criticism of Unilever by environmental campaigners, who have accused the company of rolling back a number of its plastic reduction targets and failing to do enough to crack down on single-use plastic sachets sold across the developing world.

In an update this afternoon, Greenpeace confirmed that 16 activists involved in the stunt had been arrested for taking part in the action.

Greenpeace is calling on the consumer goods giant to phase out single-use plastic from all its operations and transition to packaging reuse models over the next 10 years, starting with the elimination of single-use plastic sachets from its product ranges.

The campaign group is also calling on Unilever - which is the chair of the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty - to back a global pact to phase down plastic pollution by at least 75 per cent by 2040 ahead of the final round of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations later this year.

Will McCallum, co-executive director at Greenpeace UK, said Unilever's "plastic pollution was trashing the planet and harming communities".

"They hide behind the clean, respectable face of brands like Dove but we're here today peeling back this facade to show the ugly truth behind it," he said. "Whether it's devastating floods or toxic fumes from waste burning, the billions of pieces of plastic waste they're pumping into the world are exacting a toll on communities far from this London office."

Earlier this year, the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, which tracks plastic pollution from brands around the world, identified Unilever as the world's third largest corporate plastic polluter.

Meanwhile, a Greenpeace International report released late last year noted how the multinational brand was the largest corporate seller of plastic sachets, selling the equivalent of 1,700 sachets a second. An estimated 6.4 billion sachets were produced by Unilever signature brand Dove alone in 2022, according to the report.

Plastic sachets that contain one portion of a product are booming in the developing world. While associated with cosmetics samples and condiments in industrialised nations, companies use them to sell a wide range of products to low-income households in Asia and Africa, with laundry detergent, shampoo, seasoning, and snacks all routinely offered in single use formats. Prior to the explosion in demand for single-use sachets, shops would measure out portions of such products for low-income customers who would bring their own containers.

In response to the protest, a spokesperson from Unilever said the company had a "clear" ambition to tackle plastic pollution "through reduction, circulation, and collaboration".

"We recognise the important role that we play to help make this ambition a reality - which is why plastic is one of our four sustainability priorities," they said. "We've already reduced our virgin plastic use by 18 per cent and increased our use of recycled plastic to 22 per cent - recognised by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as one of the businesses making the most progress to reduce its virgin plastic packaging footprint.

"However, our work is far from over. Our updated plastic goals are stretching and focus on the areas that we know will have the most impact - such as continuing to reduce our virgin plastic use and developing alternatives to hard-to-recycle flexible plastic packaging, like plastic sachets."

The spokesperson added the firm was committed to working with industry partners and other stakeholders to develop "viable, scalable alternatives that reduce plastic waste". "Overcoming a challenge of this scale will require more systemic change," they said. "That's why we're calling for a UN treaty on plastic pollution that sets legally binding global rules and addresses the full lifecycle of plastic."

Greenpeace's protest comes after Unilever CEO Hein Schumaker announced the firm was rolling back a number of its corporate sustainability pledges, arguing the company needed goals that were "realistic" given the limitations of waste management infrastructure and economic and geopolitical pressures.

A previous plan to halve the company's use of virgin plastics by 2025 was replaced with a goal to deliver a one third reduction by 2026 and a 40 per cent reduction by 2028. Similarly, target date to make all Unilever's packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025 was pushed back to 2030 for rigid materials and 2035 for flexible components, while a pledge to offer a living wage wage for all Unilever's direct suppliers by 2030 was brought forward to 2026 but amended to cover only 50 per cent of suppliers.

McCallum said Greenpeace's protest was aimed at Schumaker and other executives responsible for dialling down the company's green ambition. "Where their predecessors led the way for companies to push the boundaries of what environmental ambition looks like, instead they've spearheaded Unilever's sustainability roll back," he said. "It's time for them to take their heads out of the sand and recognise their company needs to change."

The protest at Unilever HQ comes as campaigners from Earth Action declared September 5th 'Plastic Overshoot Day' - the point of the year when global plastic waste surpassed the ability of current waste management systems to process it.

In a report published today, the group noted that two thirds of the population now lived in areas where plastic waste had already exceeded waste management capacity.

This article was updated at 15:54 to include details of the activists' arrests.

