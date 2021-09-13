green pensions

3, 2, 1… climate action: Robert Webb and Lolly Adefope to star in green pension film series

Policy

The short films directed by Richard Curtis aim to assert the role pensions can play in climate action

clock 13 September 2021 • 2 min read
