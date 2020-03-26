Green New Deal
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Labour revs up plan for fully-electric bus fleet across England by 2030
Party pledges to invest £4bn in transforming all 35,000 buses operating in England to run on electricity, while expanding local bus services
'Early action': Top corporates call on EU to strengthen 2030 carbon target
European Corporate Leaders Group calls on Brussels to increase 2030 emissions goal from 40 per cent to 55 per cent cut
Green Party: Your guide to the Green New Deal
The Green Party is promising to invest more than any of its rivals in tackling climate change - here's what you need to know
'Borrow to invest': Greens' manifesto vows to put Green New Deal at heart of UK politics
Party unveils plans for 10 new Bills that aim to put UK on track for net zero emissions by 2030
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Calls for climate debate backed by Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, and Greens
Pressure growing on Conservatives to engage with calls for a dedicated leaders' debate on climate change
The Green New Deal has come of age just in time
We have a clear plan to meet the demands of the climate strikers, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Labour backs controversial net zero target for 2030
Commentators welcome promised step change in net zero infrastructure investment, but warn meeting 2030 target would be 'extremely difficult', if not politically impossible
'We have to repurpose capitalism': Meet the radical green business group inspired by XR and the climate strikes
Business Declares initiative launches in support of Global Strike, as millions around the world take to streets to demand climate action
Green New Deal: Government urged to introduce UK Restoration and Rewilding Plan
Latest report from Commonwealth think tank argues subsidy reforms and carbon taxes could see a quarter of UK land returned to nature
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
Climate justice takes centre stage, as US Presidential election heats up
Senator Kamala Harris teams up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to table Climate Equity Act, as leading candidate up decarbonisation plans
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
'Simple but transformative': Think tank publishes 'roadmap' to Green New Deal
Common Wealth argues 'tinkering at the margins' of the economy will not solve the climate crisis - only wholesale re-design will deliver full decarbonisation
Democrat frontrunner Biden says he will stop China spreading coal around the world
Joe Biden, who tops opinion polls in the Democratic primaries, pledges to build a coalition of nations to scrub dirty energy from China's belt and road programme
What do the European elections mean for climate action?
Populists and the liberal order go head-to-head in a battle for control of Europe this week - The results could define the EU's approach to the climate crisis for years to come
Yanis Varoufakis urges EU politicians to sign up to Green New Deal plan
Former Greek Finance Minister hopes to convince EU leaders to back ambitious carbon reduction investment plan, as Labour puts climate action at heart of new manifesto
Spain's socialists win election with Green New Deal platform
Vote share up in mining regions after deal to transition away from coal, manifesto calls for 'consideration of planetary limits as conditions for economic progress'
Chancellor to urge world leaders to put climate at forefront of economic plans
Philip Hammond Chancellor will use key World Bank and IMF meetings in US over coming days to push for climate action, Treasury signals
Green New Deal: MPs table UK bill to drive 'radical' climate action
Labour's shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas to jointly table Green New Deal private members bill in Parliament today
The Green New Deal is already changing the terms of the climate action debate
Rebecca Willis explores how in the space of a few short months the proposed Green New Deal has shifted the global climate policy conversation
Labour to set out plans to decarbonise UK and fulfil green jobs pledge
Party says Labour government would tackle climate change by starting economic revolution
Green New Deal blueprint targets net zero US emissions in 10 years
Hugely ambitious legislation seeks to transform the US into a 'carbon neutral' economy in a decade