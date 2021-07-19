'Moonshot moment': UK MPs join Global Alliance for a Green New Deal

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Labour MP Clive Lewis are co-chairs of the All Party Parliamentary Group on a Green New Deal in the UK

Leading progressive lawmakers from the UK, USA, Brazil, Costa Rica, and the European Parliament are among those joining forces in a new Global Alliance for a Green New Deal today, in a bid to promote the case for "a rapid and just transition in response to Covid-19 and the climate and nature crises".

The Alliance calls for the creation of "a new internationalism based on cooperation, collaboration and global justice" in order to address the interlinked climate, biodiversity, and coronavirus crises. It adds that a 'Green New Deal' should be placed at the heart of national and global Covid economic recovery efforts.

Among the 21 founding politicians in the Alliance are British MPs Clive Lewis from the Labour Party and the Green Party's Caroline Lucas, who both co-chair the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Green New Deal in the UK.

Other founders include US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, French MEP Manon Aubry, Brazilian federal parliament member Joenia Wapichana, and Paola Vega Rodrigues, chair of the environment committee in Costa Rica's congress.

Each of the founding lawmakers are already known as campaigners for a Green New Deal - a broad framework of policies to tackle both inequality and climate change - in their respective countries, according to the Alliance.

But by joining together as part of the new global Alliance, they are aiming to advance the cause internationally, arguing that world leaders should not wait for the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in November to "embark on bold, transformative action to make the world fairer and greener now".

Lucas, the Green Party's sole MP in the UK, said the world was "running out of time and excuses" if it wanted to avert the climate crisis. "Pledges and targets will not avert catastrophic climate change - ambitious action will, but it's been perilously absent," she said. "A Green New Deal wouldn't only avert the worst of the climate and nature crises; it would make everyday life better for the vast majority of people wherever they live in the world. This is our moonshot moment, but this time it's about making a better life here on earth and the only way we can do that is by working together as never before."

The launch comes less than four months before world leaders convene in Glasgow for the latest UN Climate Summit, at which the UK as host is under pressure to secure progress on a number of outstanding negotiating points that could yet torpedo the Paris Agreement. A number of key countries remain at loggerheads over rules governing carbon markets and emissions monitoring, while poorer nations are hugely frustrated at the failure of richer countries to deliver on previous climate financing pledges.

Meanwhile, the latest major report from the world's top climate scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is due early next month, which is expected to reveal that the world is now perilously close to exceeding the 1.5C temperature rise goal in the landmark Paris Agreement.

US Representative Omar said climate change was already here, as evidenced by a series of major climate-related disasters over the past month, and now posed an "existential threat to humanity".

"We have already seen the horrifying repercussions of failing to act - wildfires raging across the West Coast, extreme hurricanes, heatwaves in Australia, and massive flooding around the world," she warned. "Natural disasters like these will only get worse unless we act as a global community to counteract this devastation. I am proud to work with global partners to advance the Green New Deal and bring transformative change to our international climate response."