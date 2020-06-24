Green Lunch With

Green lunch with… Shell's Matthew Tipper

Head of alternative fuels at Shell's New Energies division sits down at the Cavendish Hotel's Petrichor restaurant to debate clean technologies and the pace of change in the oil and gas industry

Green Lunch with... Lord Barker
The former Climate Change Minister joins us at Palomar to talk climate politics, environmental policy, and what businesses need to understand about Whitehall