green growth
PwC: UK cutting carbon emissions far too slowly to meet net zero goal
Annual Low Carbon Economy Index confirms rate of UK decarbonisation slowed to 3.5 per cent last year, well below what is needed to meet 2050 target
SDG8: Decent work and economic growth
All our coverage on SDG8 and the target for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
Degrowth is the radical post-Brexit future the UK needs
Brexit is a looming crisis, but the ensuing chaos is an opportunity to create a radical alternative vision for the UK. Degrowth is the future we need, argues Joe Herbert from Newcastle University
Barclays: Green investing offers businesses major benefits
Three quarters of businesses enjoy commercial benefits from going green, according to new research from Barclays
Secrets of the Pioneers: Lord Nicholas Stern on green cities, 'going negative', and the mirage of a 'one shot story'
Economist and author of the Stern Review is convinced the green economy offers the only powerful growth story around