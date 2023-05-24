Bank of England Governor touts net zero growth opportunity

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has today trumpeted the long-term economic benefits for the UK in decarbonising the economy and achieving net zero emissions, declaring there is "no excuse" for failing to tackle climate change despite the various near term economic challenges facing the country.

"Unlike pandemics and wars which are terrible, and events that we're having to deal with - climate change I'm afraid is highly predictable," he said in a speech this morning. "That's the reality. And there is therefore no excuse for failing to tackle it."

He added that while government policy would be critical to achieving the UK's net zero targets, private sector investment - and the actions of the Bank of England and financial regulators - also had crucial roles to play, particularly against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and persistent inflation.

"A big challenge we face and the world economy [faces] is that the underlying rate of economic growth in many countries, particularly industrialised countries, has fallen," Bailey said. "The transition to net zero is a major structural change that needs substantial investment and can over quite a prolonged transition period help to raise the potential growth rate of the economy. That's a good thing. But of course, it can only do that if we plan it and get on with it and get it right. That is the challenge, and it's a positive challenge, it seems to me."

Bailey said there were present and future "headwinds" on the path to net zero, not least the lingering fallout from the disruption wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic which he said was still "shaping the economic dynamics of this country". But he argued that it remained critical to maintain focus on tackling escalating climate risks and accelerating the net zero transition.

"But in the midst of those headwinds, I think it's important that we recognise that our future in respect to tackling climate risk is dependent on the actions we take now," he said. "So we will continue to address the impacts of climate change. We recognise that the economy and the financial system are not immune from playing their very important part in that."

The Bank of England is currently working to help develop standards for corporate Transition Plans, which will be mandatory for a growing number of businesses and investors in the coming years. It is also continuing to develop more robust standards and rules around climate and nature-related risk disclosure for businesses and investors.

Bailey - who also chairs the standing committee of the supervisory and regulatory cooperation at the international Financial Stability Board (FSB) - said it was crucial to ensure standards governing climate and environmental risk were aligned globally as "climate risk knows no borders".

"We will do everything we can to ensure that the infrastructure is built and put into effect that helps that transition to happen," he said. "That helps that disclosure, transparency, and pricing and risk management - and that's a very important task. This is important because it's actually about risk to our economies today."

The speech came as the government today launched a Call for Evidence to inform its review of the non-financial disclosure requirements placed on UK firms, which is expected to shape its plans to establish the UK as the world's first net zero financial hub.

It also came as the Climate Change Committee again called on the government to ramp up policy efforts to accelerate the net zero transition and address growing fears the country could face a green skills gap as demand for clean tech engineering skills soars over the coming decade.

