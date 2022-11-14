'Britain Remade': New campaign launched to accelerate UK green growth

A former Number 10 advisor has today unveiled plans for a wide-ranging new campaign designed to drive UK economic growth through the development of new clean energy infrastructure, housing, and local transport networks.

Sam Richards, who served as energy and climate advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and previously led the Conservative Environment Network, confirmed the launch of Britain Remade on Twitter this morning and set out the group's remit to tackle "Britain's biggest problem: economic growth (or at least, the lack of it.)"

"The typical British family is now £6.8K worse off than a German family, £13.5K worse off than an American family, and, if we continue our current trajectory, is set to be poorer than a Polish family by the early 2030s," Richards wrote. "It's our view that a major factor causing Britain's poor growth is our failure to build: new energy infrastructure (e.g. wind farms, nuclear, grid connections); new housing; new local transport connections (why doesn't Leeds have a tram network?!).

"We believe that Britain's economic decline is not inevitable, but a result of political choices. Too often, politicians choose to prioritise loud well-organised special interests over the majority of voters."

Richards highlighted the results of new polling the group has undertaken, which reiterates how two thirds of the public would support new wind and solar projects near their communities if they were offered a discount on their bills.

"We used to be a country that used our expertise in science and engineering to build things," Richards said. "Britain built the first: railway, coal-fired power station, [and] commercial nuclear power station. We believe Britain can do it again. But it means building a movement large enough to ensure Westminster, and other decision makers, hear the voices of those who support pro-growth policies like building new clean energy, new homes, and new railways."

The launch came as the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) today published a new analysis detailing how insulation measures in UK homes could cut gas imports by three times more than new drilling in the North Sea.

The report calculates that deploying basic loft and wall insulation could reduce household gas demand by up to a fifth, saving up to 384TWh of gas over the period 2030 to 2035, compared to 118TWh of gas that could be produced by new 'already approved' North Sea fields over the same period, new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit finds.

In addition, the analysis finds that reaching the government's target for all homes of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C could lower the total amount paid for gas in the average home by £1,944 by the start of 2030 in a central scenario. For homes with a poorer EPC rating of Band F, total savings could reach £4,486 in a central scenario and £5,697 if gas prices stay high.

"Earlier this year the Treasury, under the now Prime Minister's direction, blocked an increase in funding for insulating homes," said Jess Ralston, Senior Analyst at ECIU. "Making more efficient use and wasting less energy in the past has driven a quarter of the UK's growth. It also leaves homes less vulnerable to international gas price shocks, something that new North Sea gas fields won't.

"With the Autumn Statement looming, there are concerns that other efficiency funds could be raided leaving hospitals and schools facing higher electricity bills and the UK as a whole no better off. It remains to be seen if the government will kick the can down the road, rob Peter to pay Paul or genuinely increase investment."

Meanwhile, Labour continued to beef up its green infrastructure proposals this weekend, announcing plans to form an alliance of countries that would work together to accelerate the roll out of clean energy capacity.

Speaking to the Guardian, Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said the proposed clean power alliance would be like "an anti-Opec". "I say anti-Opec because Opec is a cartel, a group of countries that works together to keep prices high," he said. "This would be a way in which countries join together to be the vanguard and say, 'We're going to deliver on clean power and it will help to cut prices, not just for us but for others'."

The news came just days after Labour leader Keir Starmer confirmed a Labour government would lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in a bid to accelerate the roll out of clean energy projects.

The short-lived government led by Liz Truss had promised to relax planning restrictions on new onshore wind farms in England that are so onerous they amount to a de facto ban on new projects, while also signalling its intention to block new solar projects.

However, her successor Rishi Sunak has signalled his intention to keep the 2019 manifesto commitment that effectively blocks onshore wind farms while also indicating his opposition to new solar farms on agricultural land.