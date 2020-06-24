Green Great Britain Week
Green Great Britain Week postponed over EU exit clash
Event will now be held in early 2020 to enable government and businesses to 'fully focus' on Brexit
It's not enough to think about climate solutions - we must also know how to deliver them
Getting the low-carbon transition wrong will risk pitting people against climate policy, warns WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Why we must continue to back Green GB Week
Tech UK's Susanne Baker reflects on a tumultuous Green Great Britain Week earlier this month
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit 2018 - live blog
Catch up on all the latest news from BusinessGreen's summit taking place today in London
Green GB Week: Big business beefs up climate action
30 of the UK's largest companies unveil fresh pledges to tackle climate change in support of government's Green GB Week
Future Jobs: How upcyclers are making old office furniture new again
VIDEO: Staff at Rype Office turn old desks, chairs, and carpets into new office furniture, saving money and delivering environmental benefits
Future Jobs: From beavers to Brexit, conservationists are critical
Mark Elliott explains how a role caring for one of the UK's only beaver families highlights the growing opportunities the conservation sector can offer
Future Jobs: The jobs of the future are already here
Welcome to the BusinessGreen Future Jobs Hub, supported by Green GB Week
Future Jobs: Meet the e-bike cargonauts
VIDEO: London-based e-cargobikes.com's riders deliver goods in busy urban areas on electric-assisted bicycles, saving time, money and pollution
From frackers to Royal Babies: Green Great Britain Week kicks off in face of competing priorities
Start of flagship event championing green growth coincides with start of fracking operations in Lancashire
Net Zero: Government to instruct Committee on Climate Change to explore how to meet 1.5C goal
As Green Great Britain Week launches the governments will today formally ask climate watchdog to assess whether UK should set a date for achieving net zero emissions
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit: Register now for your free place
To celebrate Green Great Britain Week, the BusinessGreen Leaders Summit is now free to attend for all green economy stakeholders
Government sets out Green Great Britain Week vision
EXCLUSIVE: Government to highlight how it hopes to promote the green economy through the first annual Green Great Britain Week