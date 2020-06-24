Green buildings
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
The infrastructure industry must undergo a net zero transformation
Professionals working across the built environment need to kick into a higher gear to drive net zero action, argues Mott MacDonald's Clare Wildfire
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales
Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince
Helsinki and Valladolid join global property firms in net zero buildings pledge
Cities target net zero building emissions before 2050, as Grosvenor Group and Grimshaw Architects also join World GBC campaign
Kingspan promises net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030
Building materials giant unveils fresh set of green targets under its 'Planet Passionate' strategy
Barack Obama on climate, equity and overconsumption
The former president opens up about the urgency of the crisis and what he sees as the disconnect between our stated values and our actions
Devastating floods lay bare urgent need for climate-resilient buildings
The UK should aim to ensure all buildings and infrastructure resilient to climate impacts by 2030, argues UK Green Building Council's John Alker
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Why are local councils' green building ambitions being held back?
Government should embrace opportunities for local innovation to decarbonise buildings, argues Roz Bulleid from Green Alliance
Net zero: It's now or never for the property sector
JLL's sustainability head Sophie Walker provides her top five tips for businesses looking to shift their buildings to net zero
'Modest masterpiece': Does a prize-winning low carbon council estate point to a greener future for architecture?
More than 100 council houses in Norwich built to Passivhaus standards have been recognised by the prestigious Stirling Prize for architecture
SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities
All our coverage of SDG11 and the goal to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
C40: 30 major cities have already peaked their emissions
From Austin to Athens, cities housing more than 58 million people have already started the process of reducing their emissions
More than half of councils demand tougher building standards than Westminster
STA research reveals more than half of local authorities require developers to outperform building regulations set by Westminster, amid concerns government will remove crucial powers
Government sketches out blueprint for Future Homes Standard
Consultation sets out plans to reform building regulations and pave way for energy efficiency improvements and ban on fossil fuel heating systems in new homes from 2025
Report: Social housing can drive journey to net zero
Social housing should be pathfinder to net zero for rest of housing sector, according to new report
Lib Dems eye host of net zero policies to combat 'climate emergency'
Policy paper set for debate at Lib Dem conference on Monday calls for 2045 net zero goal, 2030 fossil fuel car ban, and major tree planting drive
Boris Johnson: Zero carbon dude or Captain Mainwaring?
Slashing emissions from the UK's building stock should be top of the Prime Minister's agenda, and a relatively straight forward policy win, argues UKGBC's Jenny Holland
Could these be the low carbon homes of tomorrow?
VIDEO: Developer CITU has just completed the first of 500 low carbon homes in Leeds - BusinessGreen took a closer look
SDG9: Are we at the dawn of a new era of sustainable infrastructure?
The ninth sustainable development goal seeks to redesign how the world works - but can we call time on polluting infrastructure fast enough?
Why Autodesk is investing in an urban prefab construction startup
Design software giant has invested an undisclosed sum in Factory OS, providing a further vote of confidence in the fast-expanding modular green building sector