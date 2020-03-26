Greece
China takes EU solar complaint to the WTO
Beijing steps up ongoing trade spat by urging action against green energy subsidies in Greece and Italy
Greece touts green energy 2050 roadmap as key to economic recovery
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos hails green energy investment, including €20bn solar scheme, as national priority
Greece's recession-busting solar plan edges forward
A €20bn deal to increase Greek solar energy capacity tenfold could be in place by the end of the year
Solar power offers a ray of hope to stricken Greek economy
Project Helios aims to attract €20bn of investment to the country's solar industry
EU carbon price plunges to record low as focus returns to Greece
Analysts forecast poor outlook for third quarter after benchmark carbon price drops to €11.05
Greece plans "world's biggest" solar farm
Public Power Corporation is to issue a tender to build a 200MW solar farm and PV factory costing €600m