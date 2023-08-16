Government confirmed 12 projects to receive share of £1m backing alongside further funding under its AI for Decarbonisation Programme
The Faraday Battery Challenge has awarded latest wave of funding to 17 UK based firms working on cutting-edge battery innovations
Around 130,000 low-income households could see bills slashed as homes receive energy efficiency upgrades through the government's Help to Heat funding
New charge points being delivered through Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme, which aims to help local authorities ramp up investment in charging networks