government funding

Government hands out over £3m to support green AI innovations

Technology

Government hands out over £3m to support green AI innovations

Government confirmed 12 projects to receive share of £1m backing alongside further funding under its AI for Decarbonisation Programme

clock 16 August 2023 • 2 min read
Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

Automotive

Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

The Faraday Battery Challenge has awarded latest wave of funding to 17 UK based firms working on cutting-edge battery innovations

clock 26 January 2023 • 3 min read
Government to spend £1.5bn on UK home efficiency upgrades ahead of winter

Policy

Government to spend £1.5bn on UK home efficiency upgrades ahead of winter

Around 130,000 low-income households could see bills slashed as homes receive energy efficiency upgrades through the government's Help to Heat funding

clock 29 September 2022 • 6 min read
Government revs up EV charging infrastructure with 1,000 new charge points

Automotive

Government revs up EV charging infrastructure with 1,000 new charge points

New charge points being delivered through Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme, which aims to help local authorities ramp up investment in charging networks

clock 24 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read