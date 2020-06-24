GM
We don't need a 'Bladerunner' approach to farming
British farming subsidies should focus on funding organic and regenerative farming systems, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Electric vehicle networks need to be open, smart, clean and equitable
A new collaborative EV charging agreement was unveiled in Portland this week
GM revs up electric vehicle production
Motoring giant's latest sustainability report details EV and autonomous vehicle plans, alongside CO2 cuts and boost to clean energy sourcing
'Competition is really fierce right now': General Motors sets sights on electrified, autonomous future
David Tulauskas, GM's sustainability director, talks to BusinessGreen about the US car giant's drive towards 'zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion'
GM teams up with Honda to advance EV battery development
General Motors to work with Honda on new battery technology, while Daimler unveils new e-mobility division and plans for two all-electric trucks
General Motors shifts global waste reduction efforts up a gear
All of car manufacturer's factories in Canada, Mexico and South America now send zero waste to landfill in daily operations
Dell and General Motors join effort to drive out ocean plastics
Group of businesses convened by NGO Lonely Whale to collaborate on first-ever commercial-scale ocean plastics supply chain
GM unveils low-cost electric car
General Motors' Chinese subsidiary - SAIC-GM - has officially launched its first fully electric vehicle, the Baojun E100
Exxon, Shell, and BP give backing to US bipartisan carbon tax proposal
Climate Leadership Council reveals list of founding members including General Motors, P&G and PepsiCo as well as oil firms BP, ExxonMobil and Shell
Princess Anne backs GM crops and livestock - unlike Prince Charles
Anne says she would farm GM food and GM livestock a 'bonus', while Charles says GM crops will cause 'biggest disaster environmentally of all time'
GM accelerates renewables pledge with 50MW Texas wind farm deal
US carmaker makes largest renewables Power Purchase Agreement to date, just months after signing up to RE100 initiative
Car-sharing becomes a real-estate perk with GM, Daimler, Google
Transportation companies from major automakers to Zipcar are partnering with residential and commercial real estate owners to offer shared vehicles as an amenity
Evidence - or precaution? A new way of looking at the business and financial worlds
Green Party candidate for Cambridge, Rupert Read, argues environmental and financial crises demand a new definition for the precautionary principle
Which car makers are best prepared for stricter emissions rules?
CDP report aims to show investors which companies are least likely to avoid hefty government fines
Chevy introduces new electric Bolt said to get 200 miles per charge
Even as gas prices drive lower, there is a race for the best electric vehicle, and GM's new Bolt will face off against a more expensive Tesla debut later this year
Plant scientists urge Europe to stop blocking GM trials on 'political' grounds
Organiser of open letter says: 'Politicians that choose to ignore this message cannot in future say they take science seriously'
GM and Europe: We are in this together
The Green Party's Natalie Bennett warns that the latest European Council compromise on GM crops could serve as a "Trojan horse" for the controversial technology
Even amid recalls, GM declares climate change a positive disrupter
A year after signing the Climate Declaration, and with a new CEO, GM sticks to its guns on harnessing climate change to innovate
First lab-grown hamburger gets full marks for 'mouth feel'
A little pale, lacking in juiciness and seasoning, but close your eyes and the synthetic hamburger was 'definitely meat'
Owen Paterson: UK must become global leader on GM crops
Environment minister says UK is falling behind trade partners
General Motors calls on Congress to rev up climate action
Climate Declaration secures 40th corporate signatory, as auto giant calls on Washington to deliver ambitious environmental policy
Detroit Electric partners with Geely to crack Chinese EV market
Companies will target an all-electric version of the Emgrand EC7 at businesses customers
UK biotech sector could top £12bn by 2025, says Porritt
But environmentalist warns significant barriers must be removed if industry is to reach its full potential
GM food: British public 'should be persuaded of the benefits'
Owen Paterson tells farming conference that GM offers great opportunities but public must be reassured of safety