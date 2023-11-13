Global Plastics Treaty

OECD: Why only ambitious global policy action can turn tide on plastic pollution

Waste

OECD: Why only ambitious global policy action can turn tide on plastic pollution

Ahead of crunch talks to broker a landmark Global Plastics Treaty, the OECD sets out plan for near-eliminating new plastic pollution worldwide by 2040

clock 13 November 2023 • 8 min read
From EPR to a just transition: Takeways from the draft Treaty on Plastic Pollution

Legislation

From EPR to a just transition: Takeways from the draft Treaty on Plastic Pollution

Ahead of the next round of UN plastic treaty talks, WWF explores the key issues that need to be resolved

clock 03 November 2023 • 4 min read
Offshore wind anger, draft Global Plastics Treaty unveiled, and Labour reshuffle: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen

Offshore wind anger, draft Global Plastics Treaty unveiled, and Labour reshuffle: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

clock 08 September 2023 • 1 min read
'It contains all of our dreams and all of our nightmares': First draft of Global Plastic Treaty published

Policy

'It contains all of our dreams and all of our nightmares': First draft of Global Plastic Treaty published

First draft of legally binding plastic treaty sparks mixed reaction from environmental campaigners

clock 04 September 2023 • 4 min read
Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Investment

Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Planet Tracker warns investors are failing to price threats from tightening environmental regulations and consumer changes into its plastics risk profiles

clock 06 June 2023 • 3 min read
UN Plastics Treaty: After rocky start, 170 nations agree to draw up draft agreement

Recycling

UN Plastics Treaty: After rocky start, 170 nations agree to draw up draft agreement

Last week's crunch talks were on the 'brink of chaos', but on Friday 170 nations agreed to draw up an initial first draft of a global plastic pollution treaty by November

clock 05 June 2023 • 6 min read
How a global treaty could solve the plastic waste crisis

Waste

How a global treaty could solve the plastic waste crisis

Can plastics achieve par with climate and biodiversity as critical issues worthy of a global treaty? We're about to find out

clock 26 May 2023 • 11 min read
Delterra teams up with Mars, Amcor, and P&G for plastics pledge

Recycling

Delterra teams up with Mars, Amcor, and P&G for plastics pledge

New partnerships aims to tackle plastic pollution by transforming waste management and recycling systems in Indonesia, Argentina, and Brazil

clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
UN: Slashing plastic pollution could save $4.5tr worldwide by 2040

Policy

UN: Slashing plastic pollution could save $4.5tr worldwide by 2040

Major UN report sets out roadmapfor slashing plastic pollution by 80 per cent by 2040 based on existing technologies and solutions

clock 16 May 2023 • 6 min read
Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

Recycling

Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

Collaboration between international NGOs aims to promote vision for a global circular economy and step up calls for a Global Plastics Treaty

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read