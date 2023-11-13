Ahead of crunch talks to broker a landmark Global Plastics Treaty, the OECD sets out plan for near-eliminating new plastic pollution worldwide by 2040
Ahead of the next round of UN plastic treaty talks, WWF explores the key issues that need to be resolved
BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
First draft of legally binding plastic treaty sparks mixed reaction from environmental campaigners
Planet Tracker warns investors are failing to price threats from tightening environmental regulations and consumer changes into its plastics risk profiles
Last week's crunch talks were on the 'brink of chaos', but on Friday 170 nations agreed to draw up an initial first draft of a global plastic pollution treaty by November
Can plastics achieve par with climate and biodiversity as critical issues worthy of a global treaty? We're about to find out
New partnerships aims to tackle plastic pollution by transforming waste management and recycling systems in Indonesia, Argentina, and Brazil
Major UN report sets out roadmapfor slashing plastic pollution by 80 per cent by 2040 based on existing technologies and solutions
Collaboration between international NGOs aims to promote vision for a global circular economy and step up calls for a Global Plastics Treaty