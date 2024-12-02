'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks

James Murray
clock • 11 min read
'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks

Environmental groups express outrage at governments' failure to deliver an new treaty to tackle plastic pollution

Talks to deliver a landmark Global Plastics Treaty failed yesterday, after governments failed to break a deadlock that has marred two years of negotiations. Hosted in the South Korean city of Busan,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Sought after skills': ScottishPower to offer 'jobs lifeline' to Grangemouth workers

'Big Oil must be dancing for joy': Anger builds at failure to deliver Global Plastics Treaty

Most read
01

'Big Oil must be dancing for joy': Anger builds at failure to deliver Global Plastics Treaty

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
02

Europe needs a building renovation revolution to drive up energy efficiency and meet climate goals

02 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

How UK firms are leading the world in climate transition planning

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
04

Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

02 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Study: FTSE100 supply chain emissions grew 62 million tonnes last year

02 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Waste

'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks
Waste

'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks

Environmental groups express outrage at governments' failure to deliver an new treaty to tackle plastic pollution

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2024 • 11 min read
How Google-owner Alphabet's 'skunkworks' is targeting the plastic crisis
Waste

How Google-owner Alphabet's 'skunkworks' is targeting the plastic crisis

The 'X Moonshot for Circularity' initiative seeks to yield value from more than plastic

Elsa Wenzel, Trellis
clock 22 November 2024 • 5 min read
Report: Conservative government's circular economy efforts achieved 'virtually nothing'
Waste

Report: Conservative government's circular economy efforts achieved 'virtually nothing'

Green Alliance urges new Labour government to learn from past mistakes when delivering a new long-term strategy for waste, recycling, and resources

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read