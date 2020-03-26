Global Climate Action Summit
After a New York setback, can Glasgow revive international climate efforts?
Ed King reflects on seven lessons from a bruising UN Climate Action Summit that ultimately failed to deliver the breakthrough that was both desperately hoped for and urgently needed
The new language of climate change: Trillions
Bye-bye, billions - It's time for trillions to seize centre stage in the climate conversation
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
The climate summit vs. the iPhone: A mainstream media mismatch
The latest iPhone introduction garnered hundreds of times more coverage than the worldchanging commitments made in San Francisco. Why?
The time to collaborate on climate action is now
The Climate Group's Helen Clarkson reflects on a week in California that highlighted how rapidly the corporate response to climate change is evolving
The big commitments, campaigns, and collaborations at GCAS
What's swirling at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco?
Here's the new research attendees are debating at the Global Climate Action Summit
A roundup of reports, indexes and solution handbooks issued in collaboration with the GCAS gathering
Science Based Targets: Surge in corporate adoption of bolder climate targets
Global initiative reports number of companies committing to science based emissions targets has risen by 39 per cent this year
Corporate giants step up calls for national Net Zero emission goals
Big businesses reiterate backing for net zero targets, as European Commission throw weight behind campaign for bolder emissions goals
ZEV Challenge: Cities, states, and businesses sign up to 100 per cent zero emission vehicle goals
Major signal sent to auto industry, as fleet operators pledge to embrace zero emission vehicles
Net Zero: California unveils goal to achieve 'carbon neutrality' by 2045
Governor Jerry Brown signs 100 per cent clean power rule and surprises businesses with new industry wide decarbonisation target
What next?
As the US blogger David Roberts has highlighted the latest flurry of climate action reports all highlight how 'political will' is the crucial missing ingredient, but how can it be generated?
'It's time to get off the path of suicidal emissions': World fires starting pistol on next wave of climate action
From the UN Secretary General and the global business elite to city Mayors and school children, calls are growing for a bolder approach to decarbonisation
The drive to net zero emissions should be the next space race
With a month to go to the Global Climate Action Summit, Eliot Whittington reflects on the innovation and competition that can emerge from the accelerated pursuit of a net zero emission economy