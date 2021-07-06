ADVERTISEMENT

Global Cement and Concrete Association

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

Buildings

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

Cement and concrete sector joins forces with World Economic Forum to try and accelerate efforts to deliver net zero emissions

clock 06 July 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

'Cows are the new coal': Investor group urges governments to set clear emissions goals for agricultural sector

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

Guarding against 'greenwash': Inside the fight against misleading corporate green claims

29 June 2021 • 14 min read
05

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read