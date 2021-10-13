Major cement and concrete manufactures around the world have agreed to accelerate the shift towards greener production methods, this week jointly pledging to slash CO2 emissions by a further 25 per cent by the end of the decade as part of efforts to deliver a net zero emission industry by 2050.

The announcement, led by 40 members of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), marks the biggest global net zero commitment from the carbon-intensive sector to date, and brings together firms from North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

GCCA members account for 80 per cent of the global cement industry by volume outside China, while several large Chinese manufacturers have also backed the new targets. The move also sees all members of the group sign up to the UN's global Race to Zero campaign under the umbrella of the industry body, it announced yesterday.

The enhanced 2030 decarbonisation pledge - which follows the industry's adoption of a 2050 net zero target last year - comes in a new roadmap published by the Association, which aims to align the global cement and concrete industry with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

The net zero roadmap is built around a seven-point plan that relies on "ambitious yet achievable actions", such as slashing CO2 from clinker in cement, significantly reducing fossil fuel use in manufacturing, and accelerating product innovation, process efficiency, and the development of carbon capture technologies.

Actions set out in the roadmap are expected to prevent five billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere compared to a business-as-usual scenario, equivalent to the CO2 emissions of almost 15 billion flights from Paris to New York, according to the GCCA.

GCCA chief executive Thomas Guillot said the enhanced 2030 commitment marked a significant acceleration in the pace of decarbonisation for the industry, which he said would provide a "foundation for renewable energy transition, resilient infrastructure and new homes around the world".

"I envision a world in the not too distant future where the foundation of a sustainable, zero carbon global economy will literally be built with green concrete," he said.

Concrete is the most manufactured material on the planet with the GCCA estimating around 14 billion cubic meters are produced every year, while the market for cement and concrete products is expected to almost double from $333bn to $645bn over the next decade.

However, cement - a key ingredient of concrete - is estimated to account for around seven per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, with production around the world still heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

As such, Guillot stressed that realising the GCCA's net zero vision required significant action from investors, customers, and policymakers to support the industry's global-scale transition towards cleaner technologies.

"We now need governments around the world to work with us and use their huge procurement power to advocate for low carbon concrete in their infrastructure and housing needs," he said. "We require their support to change regulation that limits the use of recycled materials and impedes the transition to a low carbon and circular economy."

The GCCA counts leading industry names such as Cemex, CNBM, CRH, HeidelbergCement, Holcim, and Votorantim as members, all of which have already backed the trade body's 2050 net zero target.

Cao Jianglin, CEO of China National Building Material Company (CNBM), hailed this week's announcement as "a landmark for industry co-operation in decarbonisation". "As part of a global industry, it will need collaboration across our sector to achieve it," he said. "As one of the leading cement and concrete producers in China, we will play our part in decarbonising the industry."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all cement companies worldwide to join the "vital endeavor", arguing that the net zero transition cost "should not be borne only by first movers".

"I call on all governments and relevant actors to align public and private finance and procurement to create strong markets for net zero-aligned industrial production and develop national sectoral roadmaps towards net zero emissions," he said. "Three-quarters of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 has yet to be built. Without credible action now, future generations will have no liveable planet to build upon."