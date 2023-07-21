New Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) tool aims to track low-carbon cement investments
António Guterres urges cement and concrete industry leaders to take 'sustained and immediate' action to deliver on net zero goals
The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS and Global Cement and Concrete Association join forces to help accelerate decarbonisation effort across the cement industry
Global Cement and Concrete Association announces first six recipients of funding through new 'Innovandi' programme
COP 27 host Egypt among first to benefit from major new carbon-cutting programme from the Global Cement and Concrete Association