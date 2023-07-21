GCCA

New tool to monitor cement industry carbon commitments

New Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) tool aims to track low-carbon cement investments

clock 21 July 2023 • 2 min read
UN General Secretary demands 'concrete' climate pledges from concrete industry

António Guterres urges cement and concrete industry leaders to take 'sustained and immediate' action to deliver on net zero goals

clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
Cement and concrete industry launch global CCUS drive

The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS and Global Cement and Concrete Association join forces to help accelerate decarbonisation effort across the cement industry

clock 26 September 2022 • 3 min read
'Open Challenge': Global cement industry kicks off new net zero innovation programme

Global Cement and Concrete Association announces first six recipients of funding through new 'Innovandi' programme

clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Net Zero Accelerators: New global initiative seeks cuts to global cement and concrete emissions

COP 27 host Egypt among first to benefit from major new carbon-cutting programme from the Global Cement and Concrete Association

clock 30 March 2022 • 3 min read
