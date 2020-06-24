Gas
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Equinor plots path to 'near zero' emissions by 2050
Norway's state-backed energy giant pledges to cut emissions from its Norway operations by 40 per cent by 2030, 70 per cent by 2040 and to near zero by 2050
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
As the climate crisis grows, Big Oil finds itself over a barrel
The sector is facing strong headwinds from activists, investors and governments, pitting the companies' relentless growth ambitions against the worsening signs of climate change
BP faces legal complaint over alleged 'greenwashing' in adverts
ClientEarth lawyers who filed the complaint also call for ban on all fossil fuel advertising unless it comes with tobacco-style health warning
Managing the energy transition: 'Mind the Gap'
Getting to net zero is not as simple as halting oil and gas production, argues Slaughter and May's Hywel Davies
Gas powered: Report warns 'policies can make a difference' as global carbon emissions keep climbing
Fossil fuel emissions have increased four per cent since the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, according to a major international research project
Repsol promises net zero emissions by 2050
Spanish oil and gas major is first of its kind to promise complete decarbonisation
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
What are the pathways to net zero gas and heating?
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, outlines a roadmap for decarbonising the UK gas system
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
Green grid: UK renewables outstrip fossil fuels for electricity production for first time
New Carbon Brief analysis reveals in third quarter of 2019 renewables generate more electricity than oil, gas and coal
Andrea Leadsom overrules Planning Inspectorate to push through Drax coal to gas conversion
Business Secretary grants consent for Drax to convert coal units into gas generators at Yorkshire plant, despite Planning Inspectorate opposing proposals on climate grounds
FTSE Russell ditches 'non-renewable' labelling for energy stocks after just three months
The "non-renewable" label was removed last week, replaced with "Oil, Gas and Coal"
'Plough on while the planet burns': Campaigners dismiss oil and gas sector's blueprint for Net Zero
"Roadmap for 2035" outlines industry's role in developing low carbon technologies, but predicts continued oil and gas use for decades to come
Shell closes in on takeover deal for Australian energy supplier ERM Power
Oil giant makes first foray into Australia's competitive power market as it continues drive into consumer energy supply, renewables, and clean technologies
Shell: Designing our future energy system
VIDEO: Highlights from Shell's Powering Progress Together summit last month
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
Fossil fuels drop to record low in UK energy mix
Oil, gas, and coal now provide 79.4 per cent of overall UK energy mix, while renewables' role hits record high, official government statistics reveal
Shipwrecked? Experts warn tankers could become stranded assets in low carbon transition
Investors in shipping industry would be exposed to 'substantial financial risks' if global trade in fossil fuels slumps
Shell's Sinead Lynch: 'You do fundamentally change the way you look at the energy transition'
Shell's UK country chair talks to BusinessGreen about net zero targets, unburnable carbon, and why this time around the company's interest in renewables feels very different
Oil and gas firms labelled 'non-renewable' on London Stock Exchange
Energy firms reclassified as either 'renewable' or 'non-renewable' as pressure increases on fossil fuel sector to decarbonise
Then there were five: Fiddler's Ferry coal power plant to close
SSE will close its last coal-fired power station early next year, to leave just five coal plants left on UK grid