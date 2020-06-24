Future Homes Standard
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales
Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development
Mayors at odds with Westminster in climate action power struggle
As cities propose ambitious climate and air quality legislation a battle is brewing between the regions and Westminster
Zero Carbon Homes Standard Redux?
The Future Homes Standard could be a game-changer for green buildings or it could be a drag on climate action - it is understandable that councils and business leaders are worried
More than half of councils demand tougher building standards than Westminster
STA research reveals more than half of local authorities require developers to outperform building regulations set by Westminster, amid concerns government will remove crucial powers
'Unacceptable': Councils could be forced to water down green ambitions under government plans
Government wants to remove local authorities' power to set building regulations higher than Westminster, a move which would force many councils to row back on climate ambition