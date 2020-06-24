France
Octopus Renewables snaps up nine wind farms from RES in €100m deal
Green energy investor to add 130MW to its growing portfolio of renewables in UK, Ireland, and France
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
SIMEC strikes 'landmark' deal to supply tidal power to Channel Island
Power from experimental tidal array in the Raz Blanchard will supply renewable electricity to the island of Alderney
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
Global briefing: France blocks airport expansion on net zero grounds
China emissions peak, Ethiopia tree planting and Russian wildfires - BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
France's climate targets 'far from being achieved' warns new advisory body
Haut Conseil pour le Climat, France's independent climate advisory council, provides first ever assessment of country's decarbonisation progress
Dunkirk auction provides boost for France's offshore wind industry
Winning bid of just €50/MWh came from a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Innogy and Enbridge
'Game changer': French bank Crédit Agricole to ditch EU coal by 2030
Banking giant to publish new independently-verified climate strategy aligned with the Paris Agreement in 2020
China's Xi backs climate-friendly finance on Europe tour
Xi made common cause with Emmanuel Macron on climate change, amid multi-billion dollar business deals on a six-day visit to Europe
French experts propose trillion-euro EU climate finance pact
Economist Pierre Larrouturou and climate scientist Jean Jouzel are leading a call to mobilise funds on a large scale, backed by more than 600 political figures
Feeding frenzy: Ÿnsect raises $125m to build 'world's biggest' insect farm
French ag-tech firm - which specialises in breeding insects to create fish, pet, and plant feed - claims it has secured largest ever ag-tech investment round outside US
Could businesses hold the key to overcoming climate apathy?
Leo Barasi warns that increasingly visible climate impacts will not on their own spur greater action - a just transition path and compelling business narrative is also needed
Elecxit? Leaving EU electricity market could cost UK £270m a year, UKERC warns
UK Energy Research Centre analysis argues single electricity market has been a success story and that 'Elecxit' could 'turn back the clock'
French government 'to suspend fuel tax increase'
Reports say the PM, Édouard Philippe, will announce suspension following protests
Over 40 per cent of world's coal plants now loss-making, analysis finds
More than 40 per cent of world's coal plants already running at a loss, making new renewables projects ever more competitive, Carbon Tracker analysis finds
Neoen beefs up stellar clean energy IPO
French renewables developer confirms it has exercised over-allotment option, taking value of IPO to almost €700m
France aims to ban deforestation imports by 2030
New French strategy puts pressure on Brussels to set an EU-wide action plan to stop agricultural trade destroying forests
Making waves: SIMEC Atlantis Energy eyes 3GW of French tidal power with new joint venture
Anglo-French tidal sector rides fresh wave of activity
Neoen launches €640m renewables IPO
French green energy developers lines up one of the largest IPOs of the year
Macron: 'Reject trade deals with those who don't comply with Paris Agreement'
French President rejects isolationism and calls for global unity on tackling climate change in passionate speech to UN General Assembly
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Neoen reveals plan for €450m renewable energy IPO
Green energy developer prepares for largest French IPO this year, as it seeks to fund expansion plans
France is lagging on eight out of nine climate targets, watchdog warns
For all President Macron's talk of 'making our planet great again', emissions are not falling fast enough in most sectors, according to an NGO scorecard
'Climate action was just too little and too slow for Hulot': What was behind this week's shock resignation?
Alasdair MacEwen explores what prompted the French Environment Minister to quit in protest at the government's green policies