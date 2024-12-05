Embracing the 'transformation blueprint' that's already shaping the future of sustainability

clock • 5 min read
Credit: Forum for the Future
Image:

Credit: Forum for the Future

In a world facing multiple and cascading crises, incremental change won't cut it - but transformational change remains possible, according to Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

As Storm Bert continues to cause widespread flooding across the UK, it's a vivid illustration that the consequences of worsening environmental crises are already here and we are totally out of runway for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Plan for Change': Starmer promises to put UK on track for 'at least 95 per cent clean power by 2030'

05 December 2024 • 6 min read
02

Colossal Biosciences: Meet the CEO with a mammoth vision for nature conservation

04 December 2024 • 13 min read
03

Panasonic delivers green hydrogen revamp for microwave factory

04 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Coca-Cola accused of diluting key environmental goals

05 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Quarter of cars sold in November fully electric, as petrol car sales hit 'all-time low'

05 December 2024 • 7 min read

More on Climate change

A year of NDCs: How businesses can prepare for the upcoming wave of climate action plans
Climate change

A year of NDCs: How businesses can prepare for the upcoming wave of climate action plans

EXPLAINER: Governments around the world are due to submit updated national climate action plans by February next year - BusinessGreen explores the likely impact on the global business community

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 December 2024 • 14 min read
Embracing the 'transformation blueprint' that's already shaping the future of sustainability
Climate change

Embracing the 'transformation blueprint' that's already shaping the future of sustainability

In a world facing multiple and cascading crises, incremental change won't cut it - but transformational change remains possible, according to Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

Sally Uren, Forum for the Future
clock 05 December 2024 • 5 min read
EV records and COP29 fallout: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Climate change

EV records and COP29 fallout: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 November 2024 • 1 min read