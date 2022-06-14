footwear

'Slow fashion down': Clarks partners with resale marketplace Dotte to boost shoe re-use

Supply chain

'Slow fashion down': Clarks partners with resale marketplace Dotte to boost shoe re-use

New partnership aims to help ensure outgrown footwear can have a second useful life with customers getting rewards for each resale

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read