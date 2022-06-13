'Slow fashion down': Clarks partners with resale marketplace Dotte to boost shoe re-use

Clarks is the latest kidswear brand to partner with Dotte. Credit: Clarks
New partnership aims to help ensure outgrown footwear can have a second useful life with customers getting rewards for each resale

Parents and carers who sell on their children's Clarks shoes on the Dotte website will now earn rewards thanks to a partnership between the retailer and the circular economy marketplace.

The Resale Collective initiative - which Clarks is now joining - launched last summer with leading brands such as Tobias and the Bear and Turtledove London. It provides kidswear brands with access a "readymade community of eager resellers" who can sell on usable clothes, so as to extend their life and reduce demand for new resources. 

In April, M&S Kidswear announced a partnership with Dotte joining 16 other independent or 'sustainably-minded' brands on the platform.

Dotte was founded in 2020 by Louise Weiss and Samantha Valentine and seeks to address the challenges parents face when buying second hand clothes by providing a digital platform which curates products, offers style inspiration, and incorporates brand partnerships.

At the time of the M&S Kidswear tie-in, Valentine said: "We wanted to give parents a simple way to pass on their clothes to other families, and at the same time recoup some of the money they originally spent and reduce their carbon footprint all in one go." 

Through the new partnership when a customer now sells on a pair of Clarks shoes on the Dotte platform, the seller is gifted with money off the brand's new stock as a thank you for keeping their shoes in circulation.

According to research from Dotte, 183 million items of children's clothing are thrown into landfill in the UK every year. Through the Resale Collective, the company aims to encourage its community to continue purchasing from sustainably minded brands while keeping their children's' outgrown clothing in circulation, ultimately helping to "slow fashion down".

The partnership comes after Clarks launched its new sustainability platform 'Every Move Matters' earlier this year, with a goal to "do everything possible to protect our precious planet and support global communities for the world ahead". Other sustainable actions include producing recycled, recyclable shoe boxes and the launch of fully circular shoe collections like its Origin brand.

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

