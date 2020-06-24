floating offshore
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
Global briefing: New York executes America's largest offshore wind agreement
Shell and Innogy agree investment on €18m floating wind project
TetraSpar floating wind demonstration project could usher in new era of low-cost floating wind, developers claim
Equinor plans to deploy floating offshore wind to power oil and gas fields
Oil giant formerly known as Statoil reveals plans to install floating turbines to power Norwegian oil fields
Good news for dolphins? New project to cut noise pollution from offshore turbine installation
Carbon Trust and Fistuca announce major new R&D project to cut costs and biodiversity impacts from offshore wind foundations