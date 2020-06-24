fast fashion
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
Vogue publisher promises to become beacon of green fashion
Condé Nast signs UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, as it pledges to promote sustainable fashion and clothing re-use to readers
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
Why fashion looks set to be the next sustainability trend
Fashion businesses need to better communicate their environmental credentials to win over shoppers and prepare for increased scrutiny, argues Kantar's Glen Tooke
Meet the fashion industry entrepreneur who doesn't want to sell any clothes
Victoria Prew, co-founder of HURR Collective, believes buying clothes is so last year
Sewn up: G7 deal with retailers aims to bury fast fashion
Growth in environmental concern pushes retailers to speed up attempts at sustainability
Can a new All Party Group of MPs help tackle fast fashion?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
Zara owner promises 100 per cent sustainable fabrics by 2025
Spanish firm which owns fashion brands Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and Zara has promised to overhaul its sourcing strategies
'For the future of sport': Nike joins UN sustainable fashion charter
Sports giant joins industry initiative backing net zero emissions by 2050
Government rejects calls to make fast fashion retailers pay for textile clean up
MPs accuse government of being 'out of step' with the public after Whitehall rejects pleas for fashion industry crackdown
Ted Baker, Farfetch and FW pledge to tackle fashion waste
New project to promote circular fashion launches in London with retailers set to trial range of waste-fighting initiatives
UN launches alliance to tackle fast fashion's environmental impact
UN follows up Sustainable Fashion Charter with fresh push to deliver greener global fashion system
Playing for keeps: Is designing emotional durability the key to a circular economy?
We have too much stuff, and too much consumer detachment. But getting people to see material products as long-term is hard
Primark unzips first jeans made with sustainable cotton
High street fashion retailer launches first range of jeans made with material sourced directly from farmers in its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Revealed: How Urban Outfitters ordered employees to cut up clothing
Staff at Amsterdam store were routinely told to destroy damaged clothing rather than discount or donate it, former employees claim
Investigation: Behind the scenes of fast fashion at Urban Outfitters
Reports of wasteful practices at the brand's Amsterdam store shine a light on some of the sustainability challenges faced by the global fashion system
Throwaway fashion: Retailers should be forced to pay for textile clean-up, say MPs
Government should introduce producer responsibility charges for clothing to pay for collection and recycling systems, MPs conclude following major investigation
Recycling support: US firms launch bra take-back service
Anyone ordering a new bra from online retailer Harper Wilde can now send an old one back for recycling
Has the EAC uncovered Britain's two-tier green fashion industry?
Cohort of fast fashion brands chastised for lagging behind rest of the industry when it comes to environmental action
Dress to impress: Fashion giants promise carbon cuts under new UN charter
Big brands including Burberry, H&M, and Hugo Boss unveil new vision for a greener fashion industry
Stella McCartney announces UN sustainable fashion charter
Luxury designer reveals new UN charter at fashion conference in UK, ahead of official launch at COP24 next week
MPs call on online retailers to explain impact of fast fashion
Environmental Audit Committee demands Amazon, Boohoo, ASOS, Misguided, and PrettyLittleThing come clean about their environmental impact