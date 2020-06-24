fast charging
Fastned to expand charging network following €12m bond issue
EV charging company plans to double the number of countries with its charging stations to six
EDF acquires Pivot Power in bid to become 'a leader in battery storage'
Energy giant snaps up UK start up in a major boost for ambitious plans to deliver battery and electric vehicle charging hubs across the UK
The only way is electric: Gridserve eyes Essex site for first of 100 EV charging stations
Company reveals details of £1bn plan to deliver more than 100 dedicated EV charging forecourts across the UK
'Explosive growth': EVgo reveals record demand for EV charging in US
Fast charging firm EVgo has already beaten its 2017 record for EV miles charged on its stations, with four months left of 2018